This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain

Sportradar rolls out new Virtual NBA game

5th August 2022 8:50 am GMT
Playtech

New York-listed sports data and technology provider Sportradar has launched Virtual NBA as part of its multi-year partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The new computer-generated betting solution uses artificial intelligence to enable gaming operators to increase engagement with basketball fans, with Virtual NBA providing operators with 3,000 games per day, with each contest featuring 12 betting markets.

Eight games are available to watch at any one time, using actual NBA data to simulate a ‘real game’ basketball experience.

“Virtual sports betting is growing in popularity with more than 200 million betting tickets accepted across Sportradar’s portfolio of virtual betting products so far this year,” said Sportradar managing director of gaming Frank Wenzig. “Through the introduction of Virtual NBA, featuring the names and logos of NBA teams, Sportradar is providing operators with dynamic new basketball content to drive engagement with the sport and provide fans with access to NBA betting markets, even in the off season.”

Virtual NBA uses Sportradar’s historic database, with a team of engineers having processed millions of data points from previously played NBA contests to generate 480,000 ‘real game’ basketball simulations.

Virtual NBA is available to operators via Sportradar’s eWallet Remote Game Server, or via the Betradar Unified Odds Feed, allowing for integration into a client’s current operations.

Related Tags
Basketball NBA Sportradar Sports Betting United States Virtual Sports
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Sportradar launches Athlete Wellbeing scheme

Turkish Basketball Federation partners Sportradar

GridRival strengthens advisory board with sports and gaming appointments

Sportradar unveils all-in-one sportsbook solution

Sportradar expands North America management team 

Sportradar’s Synergy Sports partners Dutch baseball tournament

BetCity becomes first betting partner of International Hockey Federation

Sportradar launches first virtual sports cricket game

Sportradar first quarter revenue climbs to €167.9m as US revenue doubles

Sportradar partners Australian Ice Hockey league

Sportradar recruits North America head of sales

Sportradar expands Austrian Federal Police partnership

Sportradar and NASCAR agree new integrity deal

Sportradar to provide Norsk Tipping with retail solution

Sportradar acquires AI specialist Vaix

Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Amusnet Interactive
G2E
Evolution
Digitain