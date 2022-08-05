Sportradar rolls out new Virtual NBA game

New York-listed sports data and technology provider Sportradar has launched Virtual NBA as part of its multi-year partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The new computer-generated betting solution uses artificial intelligence to enable gaming operators to increase engagement with basketball fans, with Virtual NBA providing operators with 3,000 games per day, with each contest featuring 12 betting markets.

Eight games are available to watch at any one time, using actual NBA data to simulate a ‘real game’ basketball experience.

“Virtual sports betting is growing in popularity with more than 200 million betting tickets accepted across Sportradar’s portfolio of virtual betting products so far this year,” said Sportradar managing director of gaming Frank Wenzig. “Through the introduction of Virtual NBA, featuring the names and logos of NBA teams, Sportradar is providing operators with dynamic new basketball content to drive engagement with the sport and provide fans with access to NBA betting markets, even in the off season.”

Virtual NBA uses Sportradar’s historic database, with a team of engineers having processed millions of data points from previously played NBA contests to generate 480,000 ‘real game’ basketball simulations.

Virtual NBA is available to operators via Sportradar’s eWallet Remote Game Server, or via the Betradar Unified Odds Feed, allowing for integration into a client’s current operations.