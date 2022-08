The battle to control sports betting in California is becoming increasingly acrimonious, with ballot arguments by supporters of Proposition 27 prompting a lawsuit from the NAACP.

The suit is in response to a proposed ballot pamphlet encouringing California voters to say no to Proposition 26, the in-person Tribal Sports Wagering Act, which is competing with the online sports betting proposition (Prop. 27) backed by the state’s commercial card rooms.

The Prop.27 campaign urges voters to reject Prop. [...]