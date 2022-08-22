SuperBook Sports agrees Maryland partnership with Baltimore Orioles

SuperBook Sports is set to enter Maryland's regulated sports betting market after agreeing a new long-term partnership with the MLB's Baltimore Orioles.

The agreement will allow SuperBook to open a new retail sports lounge within Oriole Park at Camden Yards, expanding the operator's presence to a sixth US state, having launched its first sportsbook in Las Vegas back in 1986.

“The Orioles are thrilled to partner with SuperBook to enhance our gameday experience with the introduction of their first-ever on-premise sports lounge,” said Orioles senior vice president and chief revenue officer T.J Brightman. “While our organisation is striving to build the next World Series contender in Charm City, we are constantly exploring unique opportunities to engage with Birdland’s diverse fanbase and welcome new visitors to downtown Baltimore.

"The addition of a SuperBook sportsbook only reinforces our iconic ballpark’s standing as one of the premier entertainment destinations in the region.”

SuperBook's branding will be prevalent throughout the ballpark, including on the centre field scoreboard and home plate signage, with the brand also featuring in the MLB Ballpark app and across the Orioles’ social media channels.

“SuperBook Sports is excited about this partnership with the Baltimore Orioles. The heritage and tradition of the Orioles brand fit perfectly with the SuperBook brand," said SuperBook Sports vice president of marketing Kristin Mackey.

"To be a part of ‘The Ballpark That Forever Changed Baseball’ is an honour, and we look forward to bringing a one-of-a-kind sports lounge experience to fans. The future of the Orioles is bright, and we look forward to continuing to grow together for years to come.”

SuperBook operates retail sportsbooks in Nevada and Colorado, as well as online in Colorado, New Jersey, Arizona and Tennessee, with further launches planned in Iowa, Ohio and Indiana.