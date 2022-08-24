This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain

BetMGM and SportsGrid expand partnership

24th August 2022 10:13 am GMT

BetMGM has agreed an expanded partnership with sports betting focused live streaming network SportsGrid.

The multi-year agreement sees BetMGM's trading team provide sports betting insights during various SportsGrid broadcasts, including Ferrall Coast to Coast, Pro Football Today and In-Game Live Primetime.

SportsGrid's football analyst Warren Sharp will also deliver reports from MGM Resorts properties such as MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

“SportsGrid is an ideal partner and, together, we look forward to providing our customers with more sports betting content just in time for the start of football season,” said BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost.

SportsGrid chief operating officer Adam Kaplan commented: “We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with BetMGM on the heels of our initial partnership launch earlier this year.

“By further leveraging SportsGrid's media-as-a-service model, BetMGM will benefit from the scale of our network's audience and distribution footprints, the integration of top talent like Warren Sharp and the live content production from premier MGM Resorts properties.”

Related Tags
BetMGM Live Streaming Sports Betting SportsGrid United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Michigan iGaming and online sports betting market grows 32% in July

Indiana sportsbook wagers increase 6% in July as retail struggles continue

Illinois sports betting handle climbs 32% in June

Entain sets new dividend policy as H1 revenue climbs 18%

BetMGM becomes official sportsbook partner of the NFL in Canada

Iowa sports betting handle climbs 21% in July

Hollywood Casino takes over as market leader in West Virginia

New York online sportsbook wagers continue decline into July

MGM Resorts benefits from growth in Las Vegas as BetMGM losses continue

Caesars launches online sportsbook in Wyoming

Wyoming sports betting market contracts in June

FanDuel takes top spot as Arizona sports wagers dip in May

Ohio sports betting licenses attract over 50 applications

Michigan’s iGaming and online sportsbook revenue nears $1bn mark in H1

MGM Resorts expands MLB partnership

Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
G2E
Evolution
Digitain