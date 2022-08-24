BetMGM and SportsGrid expand partnership

BetMGM has agreed an expanded partnership with sports betting focused live streaming network SportsGrid.

The multi-year agreement sees BetMGM's trading team provide sports betting insights during various SportsGrid broadcasts, including Ferrall Coast to Coast, Pro Football Today and In-Game Live Primetime.

SportsGrid's football analyst Warren Sharp will also deliver reports from MGM Resorts properties such as MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

“SportsGrid is an ideal partner and, together, we look forward to providing our customers with more sports betting content just in time for the start of football season,” said BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost.

SportsGrid chief operating officer Adam Kaplan commented: “We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with BetMGM on the heels of our initial partnership launch earlier this year.

“By further leveraging SportsGrid's media-as-a-service model, BetMGM will benefit from the scale of our network's audience and distribution footprints, the integration of top talent like Warren Sharp and the live content production from premier MGM Resorts properties.”