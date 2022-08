Boot Hill Casino & Resort has signed up its third and final online sports betting partner in Kansas through an agreement with DraftKings’ Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG).

Recently adopted legislation in Kansas allows Boot Hill Casino to serve as a lottery gaming facility manager and partner with up to three sports wagering platform providers for online betting, with deals already agreed with DraftKings and Bally's.

GNOG completes the online sports betting platform line-up for Boot Hill [...]