Gaming Intelligence
Betfred launches retail sportsbook in Northern Washington

2nd September 2022 10:44 am GMT
Betfred

Betfred USA Sports has partnered the Lummi Nation to launch its newest retail sportsbook at Silver Reef Casino Resort in Northern Washington.

The Betfred Sportsbook officially opened its doors this week with the honorary first bet made by American former football quarterback Warren Moon.   

“We are extremely excited about opening and operating the sportsbook with our partner Betfred,” said Silver Reef Casino Resort CEO Marty Sauvage. “The sportsbook will be a fantastic new amenity for our guests and will enable us to continue delivering the premier gaming and resort experience in the Northwest.”

The retail sportsbook occupies the space formerly occupied by the Portage Bay Bar, and includes multiple video walls, sportsbook seating, multiple betting stations and self-serve kiosks.

“We look forward to utilising our 50 years of bookmaking experience to make the Betfred Sportsbook at Silver Reef Casino Resort the go-to destination for sports wagering in the state," said Betfred USA Sports chief operating officer Bryan Bennett.

"We've long been eyeing the state of Washington and are excited to enter the market in partnership with Lummi Nation and the team at Silver Reef Casino.”

Betfred is currently a licensed operator in Arizona, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Washington, and Colorado, with Ohio, Nevada, Maryland and Virginia pending regulatory approval.

