FuboTV’s sports betting arm Fubo Gaming has launched its mobile sportsbook offering in New Jersey through a partnership with Caesars Entertainment.

After successfully completing the soft play phase of the state’s Division of Gaming Enforcement regulatory process, players in the Garden State can now access Fubo’s sportsbook, the first to integrate watching and wagering in one ecosystem, just in time for the 2022-23 NFL season that kicks off tonight.

“Launching Fubo Sportsbook in New Jersey is an [...]