Gaming Intelligence
PointsBet launches online sportsbook in Louisiana

26th September 2022 10:12 am GMT
PointsBet

Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet has gone live with its latest online sportsbook operation in the United States.

PointsBet Louisiana took its first bet in the state late last week, marking the fourth state launch under PointsBet's partnership with Penn National Gaming, and its 12th online sportsbook operation in the United States.

“The PointsBet team is excited to share that we are now officially live in the Pelican state and that Louisiana is our twelfth state of online operations,” said PointsBet US chief executive Johnny Aitken. “The sports community of Louisiana, one that our very own brand ambassador Drew Brees is very familiar with, is unmatched with their devotion and passion for their local teams, the New Orleans Saints of the NFL, New Orleans Pelicans of the NBA and nationally recognized college football programs.

“We look forward to delivering Louisiana sports fans, from Bourbon Street to the Bayou, our fast, premium sports betting products. And, with the NFL and CFB season in full swing, the timing is perfect to showcase our live betting capabilities.”

PointsBet becomes the eighth sports betting operator to go live in Louisiana alongside Barstool, BetRivers, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel and WynnBET.

Shares in PointsBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed 2.53 per cent lower at AUD$1.93 per share in Sydney Monday.

