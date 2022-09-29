This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Relax Gaming

GAN Sports goes live in Mississippi

29th September 2022 9:41 am GMT
GAN

GAN has rolled out its sportsbook in the United States for the first time in partnership with Island View Casino in Gulfport, Mississippi.

GAN Sports' in-house online and retail sports betting technology went live at Island View casino on September 27, marking its first deployment in the United States, with additional partner launches expected in 2023.

Island Views initial sports betting offering is comprised of 20 internet-connected kiosks and will be complemented by the launch of on-property mobile betting in the near future, with GAN also providing marketing and customer services to the operator.

“Following our 2021 acquisition of Coolbet we are thrilled to announce the premiere of GAN Sports, perhaps the most innovative sports experience available on-property anywhere in the U.S. today,” said GAN chief executive Dermot Smurfit.

“We are greatly encouraged by the sales momentum for our omnichannel sports betting technology and managed trading services solution and anticipate a high-margin financial contribution as the economics of B2B sports technology provision are highly favorable and incremental to our existing B2B offerings.”

Steve Hendricks, vice president of operations at Island View Casino Resort, commented: “We selected GAN for the quality of their sports betting technology and managed trading services following our evaluation of all major potential suppliers. GAN has now brought to our patrons an exciting new on-property sports betting experience enabled by their modern technology and market-leading user interface design, greatly encouraging our patrons to construct high-margin, multi-stage parlay bets as well as traditional single-game wagers.”

Shares in GAN plc. (NASDAQ:GAN) gained 4.33 per cent to close at $2.17 per share in New York Wednesday.

Related Tags
GAN Mississippi Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Sisal wins sports betting and lottery tender in Tunisia

Pragmatic Solutions takes Kling Automaten’s Jokerstar online in Germany

Kings Entertainment calls shareholder meeting to approve Bet99 acquisition

Allwyn ditches SPAC plans amid growing market volatility

GI Insight: Macau – shuffling the deck

US operators agree responsible gambling industry benchmark

Sportradar to deliver live streaming content to Hard Rock Sportsbook

Fitzdares becomes official UK betting partner of Fulham FC

Playtech enjoys record first half as B2C revenue soars 148%

Michigan online sports betting and iGaming wagers rise 37% in August

Kambi signs latest retail sportsbook deal in Washington state

Senior Reporter (x3)

Sports betting and iGaming drive Pennsylvania growth in August

Gaming Realms delivers 63.9% profit growth in H1

DA seeks input on proposed South Africa online gambling bill

Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
SportingTech
G2E
Evolution
Digitain
Relax Gaming