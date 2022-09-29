GAN Sports goes live in Mississippi

GAN has rolled out its sportsbook in the United States for the first time in partnership with Island View Casino in Gulfport, Mississippi.

GAN Sports' in-house online and retail sports betting technology went live at Island View casino on September 27, marking its first deployment in the United States, with additional partner launches expected in 2023.

Island Views initial sports betting offering is comprised of 20 internet-connected kiosks and will be complemented by the launch of on-property mobile betting in the near future, with GAN also providing marketing and customer services to the operator.

“Following our 2021 acquisition of Coolbet we are thrilled to announce the premiere of GAN Sports, perhaps the most innovative sports experience available on-property anywhere in the U.S. today,” said GAN chief executive Dermot Smurfit.

“We are greatly encouraged by the sales momentum for our omnichannel sports betting technology and managed trading services solution and anticipate a high-margin financial contribution as the economics of B2B sports technology provision are highly favorable and incremental to our existing B2B offerings.”

Steve Hendricks, vice president of operations at Island View Casino Resort, commented: “We selected GAN for the quality of their sports betting technology and managed trading services following our evaluation of all major potential suppliers. GAN has now brought to our patrons an exciting new on-property sports betting experience enabled by their modern technology and market-leading user interface design, greatly encouraging our patrons to construct high-margin, multi-stage parlay bets as well as traditional single-game wagers.”

Shares in GAN plc. (NASDAQ:GAN) gained 4.33 per cent to close at $2.17 per share in New York Wednesday.