Sportradar expands cricket portfolio with Caribbean Premier League

New York-listed sports data and technology provider Sportradar has agreed a deal with the Caribbean Premier League to capture and distribute cricket data and provide integrity services.

Following a competitive tender process, Sportradar has been named as the official data partner, official betting streaming partner and official integrity partner of the Hero Caribbean Premier League, Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League, and the SKYEXCH 6IXTY men’s and women’s competitions.

Sportradar will provide customers with data-points from each Caribbean Premier League match and audio visual streaming content from 38 Caribbean Premier League men’s and women’s matches, as well as 19 6IXTY men’s and women’s matches each year.

Additionally, Sportradar is providing the Caribbean Premier League with a new Match Centre and embeddable components for the tournament website, delivering live scores, ball-by-ball commentary, match summaries, scorecards and visual insights.

The ball-by-ball text commentary is automatically populated using artificial intelligence from the live data collected by the company.

“This partnership will increase the Caribbean Premier League’s visibility around the world and contribute to its continual growth by connecting it with 2.5 billion cricket fans globally through Sportradar’s global customer network,” said Sportradar managing director of strategic partnerships and content, Eric Conrad. “We’re thrilled to be able to support the League and its athletes in reaching a new, global audience.”

As part of the deal, Sportradar will also provide its bet monitoring service, the Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS), to safeguard the integrity of the Caribbean Premier League’s competitions.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Sportradar for the Hero Caribbean Premier League, Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League and SKYEXCH 6IXTY,” said Hero CPL head of marketing Chris Watson. “Their unrivalled Match Centre gives fans the ability to follow matches from our tournaments wherever they are which is another way we can bring our fantastic supporters even closer to the action.”

Sportradar’s existing cricket partners include the International Cricket Council (ICC), Cricket Ireland, Tamil Nadu Premier League, Cricket Scotland, and The Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB).