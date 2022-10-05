MaximBet launches online sportsbook in Indiana

MaximBet has gone live in Indiana, marking the operator's second US online sportsbook launch.

The launch is the first for MaximBet since it upgraded its sports betting offering and user experience in partnership with Kambi Group and White Hat Gaming, with Indiana marking the operator's second US launch after going live in Colorado last year.

“We're unwavering in our commitment to bring sports fans the greatest sports betting experience in the world, and that starts with premium content and a world-class betting environment,” said MaximBet founder and CEO Daniel Graetzer.

“We will move quickly to bring our unique value proposition to players throughout the country. To begin now just as the NFL season is revving up and with NHL, NBA and college basketball action right around the corner, we couldn't be more excited about our future.”

Kambi CEO Kristian Nylén commented: “We are thrilled to go live with MaximBet as they seek to become a leading sports betting brand and deliver an engaging experience to their players. Their customer-first mentality makes their debut launch in Indiana an exciting opportunity for both parties as well as bettors in the midwestern state."

MaximBet also has additional state launches in the pipeline, including Iowa, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Ohio, as well the Canadian province of Ontario.

“White Hat Gaming and MaximBet have had a shared vision of delivering a best-in-class gaming experience for its users since the very beginning of our relationship,” said White Hat Gaming chief executive Phil Gelvan. “Our ability to help manage the PAM technology will enable MaximBet to continue focusing on their aggressive growth plans over the next year.”

Indiana's regulated sports betting market generated adjusted gross win of $25.4m on handle of $238.0m in August, the latest month for which figures are available, with DraftKings holding a narrow lead over rival FanDuel as market leader during the month.

Indiana Sports Betting Market