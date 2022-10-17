OpenBet retains Danske Spil sportsbook contract

IMG Arena-owned sports betting solutions provider OpenBet has extended its long-standing partnership with Denmark’s state-owned gaming operator Danske Spil.

The new three-year contract will see OpenBet bolster Danske Spil’s Oddset online and retail sportsbook with a host of new features through to the end of 2025, with the option to extend the contract for an additional year.

This will include the implementation of new features to assist with customer acquisition efforts ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, including OpenBet's BetBuilder product.

“OpenBet has been a valued partner of Danske Spil since 2013, and we remain extremely impressed by the company’s continued ambitions to elevate the sports betting experience,” said Danske Spil CEO Karsten Fogh Holanng. “With this contract extension, we are in a stronger position to further evolve our online and retail offering, bringing the safest and most exciting products for bettors to enjoy.

“OpenBet has raised the game and we are looking forward to offering the widest range of products and markets to our loyal customer base.”

OpenBet chief product officer Nikos Konstakis commented: “We are delighted that our long-term partner, Danske Spil, has shown its commitment to our platform technology, content and services. Denmark is one of the most competitive regulated markets in Europe and we will continue working closely with Danske Spil, the market leading lottery and gaming operator to ensure it has all the products required to differentiate itself, as well as become the operator of choice for bettors as they seek world-class betting experiences.

“Crucially, Danske Spil’s decision to trust OpenBet for a further three years reiterates why we are the leading sportsbook provider for WLA members. We are more determined than ever to work alongside lotteries to deliver quality and robust sports betting products and services.”

Shares in IMG Arena parent Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) closed 0.94 per cent higher at $20.44 per share in New York Friday.