Sportingtech continues Africa expansion with SunBet deal

19th October 2022 9:46 am GMT
Betting and gaming platform provider Sportingtech is continuing its African expansion with a new multi-country deal with Sun International.

The operator will utilise Sportingtech’s Quantum platform to launch its SunBet brand in three territories in Africa.

“This collaboration will benefit us massively as we continue to expand,” said SunBet general manager Simon Gregory. “Bringing both in-depth expertise and high-quality product offering, Sportingtech is the ideal partner for us in this venture, and look forward to growing these African markets together.”

Sportingtech director of sales in Africa, Mark Schmidt, commented: “Established markets in Africa have significant potential and moving into them alongside SunBet is sure to demonstrate the strength and diversity of Quantum on yet another international stage.

“The backing of such a high-profile operator is testament to the strength of our offering, and we look forward to bringing a superior experience to bettors in these markets.”

Shares in Sun International Ltd (JO:SUI) were trading 2.60 per cent lower at ZAR2,776.00 per share in Johannesburg Wednesday.

