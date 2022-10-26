This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Sportradar signs long-term NBA data supply deal with FanDuel

26th October 2022 2:35 pm GMT
Sportradar

New York-listed sports data provider Sportradar has agreed a new partnership to provide official NBA data to FanDuel through to the end of the 2030-31 season.

FanDuel becomes the first North American sports betting operator to sign up for Sportradar’s official NBA data following the supplier’s landmark partnership with the NBA last year, which makes Sportradar the exclusive worldwide provider of NBA, WNBA and NBA G League Data form the 2023-24 season.

FanDuel has also agreed to extend its original main data agreement with Sportradar through to September 2031, adding three years onto the previous agreement, and continuing Sportradar’s designation as the preferred data and odds supplier to FanDuel.

“As the largest operator in North America, FanDuel is an exceptional partner, trusting in our products and services to help define their market differentiation,” said Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl. “We are thrilled to further expand our relationship with FanDuel in a manner that will evolve and grow the skyrocketing market for sports betting in the US, while continuing to monetize our long-term partnership with the NBA.

“This deal demonstrates the value of our strategy in delivering products and services on top of data rights.”

Sportradar and FanDuel will collaborate to enhance the sports betting experience through innovative products and offerings. For the first time, this includes the use of certain player tracking data to create props and support the growth of same game parlays.

Additionally, FanDuel’s US teams will begin to utilize Sportradar’s proprietary Live Channel Trading (LCT) product for in-play trading, with all matches transmitted via Sportradar’s in-house back-end live video streaming system, Video Delivery Network (VDN).

“FanDuel’s top priority is to provide a superior product experience to our customers,” said FanDuel Group president Christian Genetski. “As we forged this deal, it was critically important that our commitment to NBA basketball and its official data be tied to substantial reinvestment in product innovation and enhancements that will ensure FanDuel retains a market leading NBA offering.

“We’re excited to continue our long-term relationship with Sportradar, as their comprehensive data is a critical element to a successful customer experience, and one we now have long-term stability with moving forward.” 

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) closed 6.61 per cent higher at $9.35 per share in New York Tuesday, while shares in FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading 1.27 per cent lower at 11,230.00 pence per share in London earlier Wednesday.

