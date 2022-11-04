This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

NorthStar named as NBA authorised sports betting operator in Ontario

4th November 2022 10:17 am GMT
Northstar Bets

Ontario-licensed operator NorthStar Gaming has been named as an authorized gaming operator of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The agreement will enable NorthStar Bets to provide real-time NBA data to its customers, and use official NBA marks and logos within the platform.

“As an authorized gaming operator, NorthStar Gaming will connect our players with official data and stats from the NBA and provide them with an insights-packed user experience,” said NorthStar Gaming founding partner and CEO Michael Moskowitz.

“We’re excited to offer current and future NorthStar Bets players with an authentic NBA experience on our platform.”

Related Tags
Basketball Canada iGaming NBA Northstar Gaming Ontario Sports Betting
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Endorphina, Evoplay and more

Playtech enjoys record first half as B2C revenue soars 148%

NorthStar Gaming eyes TSX listing with reverse takeover bid

NorthStar Gaming appoints Jennifer Barber as chief financial officer

Playtech powers new iGaming platform for NorthStar Bets in Ontario

DraftKings goes online in Ontario with sportsbook and iGaming

Mohegan Gaming picks Kambi for Ontario sportsbook launch

Kambi revenue falls 15% in tough first quarter

Kambi appoints Cecilia Wachtmeister as chief commercial officer

NorthStar Gaming names Rod Black as brand ambassador

Kambi enters Canada with Northstar Gaming sportsbook deal

Playtech enters Canada with NorthStar Gaming partnership

DraftKings joins US National Council on Problem Gambling

All change at William Hill

Intralot signs $340m Illinois Lottery supply contract

Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Amusnet
SportingTech
MGA
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Astropay
SiGMA
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution