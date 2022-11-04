NorthStar named as NBA authorised sports betting operator in Ontario

Ontario-licensed operator NorthStar Gaming has been named as an authorized gaming operator of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The agreement will enable NorthStar Bets to provide real-time NBA data to its customers, and use official NBA marks and logos within the platform.

“As an authorized gaming operator, NorthStar Gaming will connect our players with official data and stats from the NBA and provide them with an insights-packed user experience,” said NorthStar Gaming founding partner and CEO Michael Moskowitz.

“We’re excited to offer current and future NorthStar Bets players with an authentic NBA experience on our platform.”