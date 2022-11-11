STS partners with Future Anthem for real-time sports personalisation

Data and AI specialist Future Anthem has rolled out its real-time sports betting personalisation product for Eastern European bookmaker STS.

STS has embeded Future Anthem’s AI and real-time data products within its broader operating ecosystem to improve player experiences and automate bonusing and player communications at the moment of bet settlement.

The new sports personalisation product was delivered to STS in 12 weeks from data receipt, with both teams collaborating closely to ensure that the output is aligned with STS’s overall player experience strategy.

“Personalisation in the sports betting industry is a word that has been used for a long time but has never become a reality,” said Future Anthem chief product officer Ian Tibot. “As a part of our successful Series A funding round this year we were clear in our ambition to lead the industry’s evolution towards delivering personalised player experiences.

“Our vision has been perfectly complemented by the ambition of STS to commit to a real-time personalisation roadmap and it has been a pleasure to work with such a forward-thinking partner.”

STS chief executive Mateusz Juroszek said: “At STS, we are driven to provide our players with the best possible experiences. We are delighted to work side-by-side with an AI leader in Future Anthem to help us extend our personalised offerings, in real-time.

“The partnership demonstrates our ongoing commitment to enhance every part of the player's journey. I thank my team at STS who have worked in collaboration with Future Anthem to launch this partnership.”