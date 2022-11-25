Lottery.com prepares for Sports.com sports data platform launch

Nasdaq-listed Lottery.com has entered into a multi-year partnership with Berlin-based sports content provider Data Sports Group.

The exclusive agreement will enable Lottery.com’s to provide sports content to digital publishers through its Sports.com subsidiary - the first solution to be marketed under the Sports.com brand.

The coverage available through Sports.com will include the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA, world-wide soccer, various popular e-Sports, NCAA Division I, as well as American football and men’s and women’s basketball.

“We are delighted to partner with the Data Sports Group for our first solution under the exciting new Sports.com brand,” said Lottery.com CEO Sohail Quraeshi. “We have a long history and strong expertise in providing lottery results to publishers and content aggregators around the world; and look forward to building on this capability as we work on our offering of a ROI-focused sports data solution that fills a void in the marketplace.

“Our ability to bundle solutions also puts us in a position to strengthen both the Lottery.com and Sports.com brands.”

Data Sports Group CEO Sowbhagya Shett added: “We are very pleased that Data Sports Group has been selected as a partner for the first Sports.com-branded sports data platform. Lottery.com has demonstrated to us that they understand the tremendous value of sports results and sports content across the global digital content sector.

“We are excited to provide their extensive list of existing digital media clients around the world with world-class sports data and information, as well as to their potential new clients in the USA and internationally through the Sports.com brand."

Shares in Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ:LTRY) closed 12.75 per cent higher at $0.29 per share in New York Wednesday.