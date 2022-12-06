Caesars first to benefit from Genius Sports’ expanded NFL partnership

Caesars Sportsbook has become the first US sportsbook to provide its customers with live NFL Watch & Bet video streams on mobile and tablet devices.

As a first of its kind in the US, Caesars Sportsbook will offer official data-driven in-game betting opportunities and player props, alongside live video streams of NFL games from Genius Sports.

In addition, Caesars Sportsbook will utilize official NFL league and team marks and logos to help promote their live premium content through the Watch & Bet live wagering experience.

“The addition of live Watch & Bet video streaming brings the best that the NFL has to offer right into the Caesars Sportsbook app,” said Caesars Digital president Eric Hession. “Delivering innovative technology like this remains a key emphasis for us, so being the first US sportsbook to provide customers with in-app NFL live streaming isn’t something we take lightly.

“We’re thankful to bring an industry-leading new feature to our sports wagering app through our partnership with Genius Sports and the NFL.”

The NFL appointed Genius Sports in April 2021 as its exclusive worldwide distributor of real-time official play-by-play statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) data, and the league’s official sports betting data feed to media companies and sportsbooks in regulated markets.

This partnership included the rights for Genius Sports to distribute low latency video feeds to sportsbooks in key international markets, which has now been expanded to include the US.

“We’re excited to offer fans a new way to experience and engage with NFL content,” said Brent Lawton, vice president of NFL media strategy and business development. “Watch and Bet is an innovative step forward in our partnerships with Genius Sports and Caesars.”

Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke commented: “In our expanded agreement with the NFL and Caesars Entertainment, Genius Sports has created a unique solution that combines our exclusive official NFL data with live streaming content to deliver the most compelling sports betting experience available across the US.

“Accelerated by our long-term NFL partnership, Genius Sports continues to go from strength to strength as our innovative products enable our customers to grow their product offering and increase market share across North America.”

Genius Sports’ existing agreement with Caesars includes marketing solutions as well as access to official data-powered in-play content for other top-tier US and global sports, including NASCAR, EPL, Argentinian and Colombian soccer, as well as Liga MX.

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) closed 1.43 per cent lower at $4.83 per share in New York Monday, while shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) closed 3.09 per cent lower at $49.79.