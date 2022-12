Sports betting operator Tipico has entered into a new marketing partnership with live entertainment company AEG Presents in Ohio.

The multi-year agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, will see Tipico become the exclusive sportsbook sponsor of multiple AEG Presents-owned music venues across Ohio and the surrounding area, including KEMBA Live!, Newport Music Hall, A&R Music Bar, The Basement and the Agora Theatre & Ballroom.

In addition, Tipico will become a presenting partner of the Best Bet Concert [...]