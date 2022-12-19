This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
GAN to power WynnBet in Massachusetts and future US jurisdictions

19th December 2022 10:58 am GMT
GAN

Wynn Resorts has selected gaming supplier GAN to power its future sports betting and iGaming launches in the United States.

Wynn Resorts’ WynnBet brand will utilise GAN Sports technology to power its online sportsbook operations across future US jurisdictions, including the retail launch of the WynnBET Sportsbook at Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts in early 2023.

GAN will also provide its Super RGS content aggregation platform to WynnBet in any future iGaming state that the brand enters.

“We look forward to growing our partnership with GAN and bringing an enhanced sports betting experience to our players,” said Ian Williams, president of Wynn Interactive.

WynnBet is currently live in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee and Virginia, and secured license approval last week to launch in Massachusetts.

“We are thrilled to announce our third partner for GAN Sports and the ability to showcase our innovative sports wagering technology with a market-leading, national brand, beginning with the WynnBET Sportsbook at Encore Boston Harbor,” said Rob Lekites, VP of North American Sports at GAN. 

“This announcement builds upon our strong partnership with WynnBET in the state of Michigan and further validates our capabilities to provide a highly differentiated and flexible sportsbook as well as bolsters our position as one of the top suppliers in the U.S. iGaming space.”

Shares in Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) closed 1.25 per cent higher at $86.01 per share in New York Friday, while shares in GAN Ltd. (NASDAQ:GAN) gained 9.49 per cent to close at $1.73.

