A federal grand jury has indicted 11 defendants for their alleged involvement in a multi-million dollar illegal sports betting organization.

A 114 count indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Alabama charges the defendants with management of a multi-million dollar wagering excise tax evasion scheme involving an illegal sports betting business known as Red44.

Red44 is said to have been operated by Birmingham, Alabama resident Timothy J. Pughsley, who is said to have been active in the [...]