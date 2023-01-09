This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Kambi to continue sportsbook partnership with Rush Street Interactive

9th January 2023 10:23 am GMT
Kambi

Stockholm-listed sportsbook technology provider Kambi Group has secured an extension to its successful partnership with Rush Street Interactive (RSI).

Having initially partnered in 2018, Kambi has supported RSI’s online sports betting entry into 15 US states, including New York, Pennsylvania and Illinois, as well as the operator’s expansion throughout the Americas in Canada, Colombia and Mexico.

Kambi’s sportsbook engine, which is integrated into RSI’s online gaming platform, will support RSI’s continued growth in existing markets and expansion into further jurisdictions in the future.

“RSI was the first US-based operator we partnered with post-PASPA, and it has been fantastic to witness RSI become one of the leading online gaming players in the Americas,” said Kambi CEO and co-founder Kristian Nylén.

“This contract extension ensures Kambi’s sportsbook will continue to complement RSI’s proprietary technology and platform, which together will provide the basis for even greater success in the future.”

Shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) were trading marginally higher by 0.09 per cent at SEK174.15 per share in Stockholm Monday following the announcement.

