bet365 partners MLB’s Cleveland Guardians

bet365 has agreed a multi-year partnership with Ohio-based Major League Baseball team the Cleveland Guardians.

The deal follows the launch of the operator’s online sportsbook in the Buckeye State earlier this month.

“Everyone at bet365 is thrilled to partner with the Guards, as we launch the world’s favorite online sports betting brand in Ohio,” a bet365 spokesperson said. “The Guardians’ rich history is deep-rooted in the Cleveland community, and we’re excited to become part of their exciting future.”

Cleveland Guardians vice president of corporate and premium partnerships Ted Baugh added: “We’re very excited to work with bet365 as our exclusive mobile sports betting partner and welcome them to the State of Ohio.

“There is a tremendous bond between our organization and bet365. With nearly 90 million customers registered worldwide, bet365 is one of the world’s leaders in online gambling and will provide our fans a trusted source to complement our organization’s success on and off the field.”

The partnership will be seen for the first time at Guards Fest on Saturday 21 January at Huntington Convention Center, with the bet365 lounge available for Guards fans aged 21 and over, with exclusive bet boosts and prize giveaways throughout the day.

“We can’t wait to engage with Guards fans at Guards Fest,” added a bet365 spokesperson. “The Guardians are an elite franchise, with a passionate and loyal fanbase, and we’re excited to create fan-focused activations that give back to the faithful Cleveland baseball fans.”

Baugh added: “We look forward to launching our partnership with bet365 at our upcoming Guards Fest on January 21. This will provide our fans a great introduction to bet365 and give a glimpse of the many activations and entertainment opportunities available beginning this season.”

The Buckeye State is the third US sportsbook launch for bet365 following launches in New Jersey and Colorado.