Stats Perform seals exclusive Tennis Australia live video streaming and data deal

Stats Perform has become the exclusive distributor of live video streaming and trading data to licensed sports betting operators for Tennis Australia (TA).

The multi-year agreement with the governing body sees Stats Perform add the Australian Open, Australian Open Qualifying and other TA tournaments to its portfolio of live betting streams and trading data.

As a part of the partnership, Tennis Australia will use Stats Perform’s media tools, including Opta Facts, PressBox Graphics and extensive news services, to build bigger audiences for Tennis Australia and Australian tennis players as they compete in global tours.

Stats Perform’s Integrity division will also join forces with TA’s in-house Integrity Unit to monitor all matches for potential match manipulation.

“Our focus is on extending the incredible entertainment on the court or field, to help those in the sports business capture more fan attention, for longer,” said Stats Perform CEO Carl Mergele. “We are honoured to have been chosen to work with Tennis Australia - an organisation which shares our goal of protecting and elevating the fan experience, for new and existing tennis audiences across the globe.”

The deal is the latest addition to Stats Perform’s growing portfolio of tennis rights, which includes the WTA Tour, Wimbledon, ITF Davis Cup World Group and the Billie Jean Cup.

“Stats Perform has a reputation for trust and innovation, making them a clear choice and providing more opportunities for us to reach and engage with our fans,” said Tennis Australia chief revenue officer Cedric Conelis.

The 111th Australian Open, the first of four Grand Slam tournaments of the season, began today in Melbourne and runs until 29 January.