EveryMatrix to power online sportsbook for Szerencsejáték in Hungary

iGaming solutions provider EveryMatrix has won a public tender to provide its online sports betting technology to Hungarian National Lottery operator Szerencsejáték (SZRT).

The deal marks EveryMatrix’s sixth global lottery client and will see the supplier integrate its OddsMatrix sportsbook platform and data feeds to power Szerencsejáték’s new TippmixPro online sports betting brand.

EveryMatrix will also provide a range of turnkey software solutions and services to the operator, including player account management solutions, virtual sports, and payments and affiliate management services.

The multi-year agreement was awarded to EveryMatrix after a 15-month competitive procurement process with more than 25 bidders, and follows the opening of the Hungarian online sports betting market on 1 January.

It marks the company’s latest deal in the lottery sector following deals with Norsk Tipping (Norway), OPAP (Greece), National Lottery (Malta) and Veikkaus (Finland).

“Since 2016 we have made significant inroads in the lottery sector and now work with some of the biggest organisations in the world, powering and servicing their digital offerings to millions of their customers,” said EveryMatrix chief commercial officer Stian Hornsletten. “Winning SZRT ahead of many of our competitors yet again underlines the quality of our technology solutions, services, and expertise across multiple elements, from sportsbook and player account management to bonusing, payments and affiliate management.

“Operations are weighted highly within large-scale agreements such as this and I’m particularly pleased that our operational quality and experience shone through. We are delighted to be working in partnership with SZRT and look forward to supporting them in their digital journey this year and beyond.”

Szerencsejáték sports betting director Zoltán Horváth commented: “We are very pleased to have agreed terms with EveryMatrix following a thorough and highly competitive tender process and we’re confident we have selected an ideal partner.

“We have ambitious plans to extend and enhance our sports betting offering at a time of market regulation to create the ultimate entertainment experience for Hungarian players, and we firmly believe we will achieve this through this partnership.”