IMG Arena seals Norwegian football live streaming rights

Endeavor Group’s sports data and technology business IMG Arena has secured the global betting streaming rights for the top two divisions of Norwegian football, Eliteserien and OBOS-Ligaen.

The multi-year deal includes 485 matches across the two leagues, which are played between April and November, with the betting streaming rights excluding Norway.

“This deal with Norwegian football bolsters IMG Arena’s football offering with another first-class property that will help sports betting operators increase their engagement with players throughout the year, while also enabling new touch points during the week,” said IMG Arena senior director of rights Mark Wrigley.

Fotball Media CEO Knut Kristvang added: “We are delighted to have secured this agreement with IMG Arena. It is a long-term partnership that allows us to strategically grow the profile of Eliteserien and OBOS-Ligaen and engage new audiences around the world.”