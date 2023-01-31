This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
BetMGM accepts first bets as retail sports betting goes live in Massachusetts

31st January 2023 4:27 pm GMT

BetMGM has officially opened its new retail sportsbook at MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, with the state’s first wager placed by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Boston hockey legend Ray Bourque.

The BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge at MGM Springfield features a 45-foot LED viewing wall and four betting windows, with another 18 sports betting kiosks located throughout the gaming area.

“Yet another first for our city of Springfield (the City of Firsts) and for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” said Mayor Sarno. “This has been a long time coming and brings yet another chapter of innovation to enhance the operations and development at MGM Springfield. As a strong proponent of MGM Springfield and their marquee Sports Betting Lounge, which will bring more jobs and economic spin-off effect to Springfield and the region, I am honored to join with MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley, BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt, MGM Resorts VP Chris Gumiela, and Bruins Legend and Hall of Famer Ray Bourque, to make the first sports wager in the state – maybe I’ll pick a winner for the Super Bowl.

“Thank you to the MGM Springfield team, our local State delegation, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) and everyone involved for their efforts in making this historic event possible. I would like to encourage everyone to come on down and check out this new sports betting lounge and enjoy some good food and drinks at one of our many fine dining establishments here in downtown Springfield.”    

BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt commented: “The BetMGM Sportsbook at MGM Springfield is a phenomenal sports betting hub designed for New England’s passionate sports fans. Today is a monumental step for BetMGM and sets the stage for us to deliver a best-in-class sports wagering experience across Massachusetts.”

MGM Resorts president and chief operating officer for Northeast Group Chris Kelley said: “We’re thrilled to add this new amenity, strengthening our commitment to being New England’s premier entertainment and gaming destination.

“We are incredibly grateful for the tireless work of the State delegation to bring this historic bill to the finish line, and to the MGC for crafting the necessary regulations. The BetMGM Sportsbook at MGM Springfield allows us to create even more one-of-a-kind engagements for our guests while generating tax revenue and job opportunities for our community.”

State Senator Adam Gomez (D-Springfield) added: “After all these years, we finally have sports betting in Massachusetts! I was proud to sponsor legislation last session that sought to legalize sports wagering in the Commonwealth.

“To see that newly passed law in action today in my very own city is a humbling experience. BetMGM will bolster our economy locally and statewide. It’s a momentous occasion to have some of the first wagers on sports betting take place in Springfield today.”

The state's two other casinos, Encore Boston Harbor and Plainridge Park Casino, also launched retail sports betting on Tuesday.

