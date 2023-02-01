bet365 partners Washington Commanders and launches in Virginia

Leading betting and gaming operator bet365 has gone live in its fourth US state after launching its online sportsbook in Virginia.

Following launches in Ohio, New Jersey and Colorado, bet365 has become the 16th operator to be approved by the Virginia Lottery to go online in the state.

The launch coincides with a multi-year agreement to become the official sports betting partner of NFL side, the Washington Commanders, which plays its home games at FedExField in Landover (Maryland) and has its headquarters and training facility in Ashburn (Virginia).

The deal will provide bet365 with stadium signage at FedExField, trademark usage, digital integration and other agreed-upon broadcast elements.

“Fresh off the heels of a successful launch in Ohio, we are thrilled to launch the world’s favorite online sports betting brand in Virginia,” a bet365 spokesperson said. “With a growing community of sports betting fans, the launch into Virginia marks a milestone for bet365 as we continue our US expansion.

“The Commanders are an iconic NFL franchise, with dedicated and loyal fan base, and we’re excited to work closely with the team to give back to the fans.”

Washington Commanders chief partnership officer Ryan Moreland added: “This is an exciting time for our fans - and all sports fans - in Virginia, and we are excited to partner with bet365 to engage our fans across multiple platforms.”

Last week the Virginia Lottery provided an update on the state’s online sports betting market for January to November 2022, with FanDuel leading the way with a 41 per share of the market.

DraftKings was the next biggest operator with a 23 per cent share, ahead of BetMGM (18 per cent), Caesars (8 per cent), Barstool Sports (4 per cent), and PointsBet (2 per cent).

Pro Basketball was the most popular sport bet over the eleven month period with 22 per cent of wagers, ahead of Parlays (21 per cent), American Football (16 per cent), Tennis (12 per cent), Baseball (12 per cent), College Basketball (6 per cent) and Soccer (4 per cent).