Playtech extends exclusive SSBT partnership with Paddy Power

6th February 2023 8:35 am GMT
Flutter Entertainment

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has signed an extension to its exclusive partnership with Flutter Entertainment-owned sports betting brand Paddy Power.

The new multi-year deal will see Playtech continue to serve as the exclusive provider of self service betting terminals (SSBTs) for Paddy Power in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The partnership builds on a long-standing relationship between the two companies, which dates back more than ten years.

“Paddy Power has grown into a leading force since its inception over 30 years ago, and we look forward to building on our successful partnership with them,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad. “Our software performance has made this ongoing collaboration possible, and we are set on progressing plans to provide a customer-centric roadmap for the years ahead as we continue to develop new technologies aimed at digitising the retail space.”

Playtech's retail sports betting offering has been bolstered recently by the release of new features and markets, such as Betbuilder and Player Props.

“We are pleased to continue our strategically important relationship with industry leader Playtech,” said Paddy Power chief operating officer David Newton. “Playtech terminals are integral to our retail offer and a crucial part of the future strategy of our shops. We look forward to expanding this even further in the coming years.”

