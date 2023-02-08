This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

bet365 expands live streaming with Infront Bettor

8th February 2023 10:08 am GMT
bet365

bet365 is expanding its live streaming portfolio through a partnership with Infront Bettor.

The global partnership allows bet365 to distribute 18,000 hours of content from over 30 rights holders to more than 80 million customers around the world.

This includes content from the English Carabao Cup, Coupe de France, Turkish Superlig and the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.

“This is a major agreement for Infront Bettor. It has been a busy and exhilarating few months launching the division, building out major and robust operations, acquiring a highly desirable set of betting rights and communicating to the market our new service,” said Chris Catling, head of Infront Bettor.

“To agree terms with a partner who has led the digital revolution of online betting and is as forward-thinking as bet365 validates the hard work up until this point. I am excited to deliver our content to bet365 and to work with industry leaders to develop our proposition even further.”

