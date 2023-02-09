This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Sisal expands in Morocco with new sports betting contract

9th February 2023 10:43 am GMT

Flutter Entertainment’s Sisal subsidiary has been selected as the sole operator of sports betting in Morocco.

The eight-year sports betting concession from La Marocaine des Jeux et des Sports (MDJS) is expected to become operational in January 2024, making Sisal the operator of online and retail sports betting in Morocco.

“We are extremely pleased to announce the consolidation of our offering in Morocco. The decision by MDJS is testament to the quality of our work and how much we have achieved in the last three years, in a country with a strong growth trajectory and great potential,” said Marco Caccavale, CEO of Sisal Jeux Maroc and international managing director of Sisal.

“This is our fourth successful international tender, all of which have been highly competitive, recognising the commitment, investment and know-how that make us unique in the market. Being part of Flutter enhances our value proposition and enables us to develop joint products and services for different market segments.”

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.74 per cent higher at 12,955.00 pence per share in London Thursday morning.

