Gaming Intelligence
bet-at-home re-launches on EveryMatrix sportsbook platform

10th February 2023 7:07 am GMT

iGaming platform provider EveryMatrix has launched its OddsMatrix sportsbook and turnkey solution with operator bet-at-home.

Following an agreement last July, EveryMatrix has replaced the operator’s existing platform with its tech stack, with bet-at-home becoming one of EveryMatrix’s largest sports clients in revenue.

The agreement covers all markets where bet-at-home is currently present, including its core regulated German market, with the two-phased launch beginning with the bet-at-home’s Malta licensed business, with the German regulated business to follow shortly after.

“Going live with bet-at-home is a huge milestone for both our OddsMatrix sportsbook platform and for the business as we celebrate our 15th anniversary,” said EveryMatrix CEO Ebbe Groes. “OddsMatrix is rapidly becoming recognised as the must-have modern sportsbook platform technology for global, tier-1 brands.

“We have established a second-to-none relationship with our partners at bet-at-home and thank them for putting their faith in us, and in what we truly believe to be a market-leading product that will not only contribute to their ongoing success, but also propel their sports offering to the next dimension.”

bet-at-home CEO Marco Falchetto said: “We have been thrilled with the results EveryMatrix have achieved within our casino division, therefore we are delighted to extend this to integrating their proven sportsbook platform and services and pushing the go live button!

“The combination of their outstanding track record, best-in-class technology and enormous expertise made this an easy choice and we look forward to generating exceptional results together.”

