Betfred goes mobile in Maryland and opens retail sportsbook in Las Vegas

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) has issued a mobile sports betting license to Frederick-based Long Shot’s and its online partner Betfred Sportsbook.

The approval follows a successful controlled demonstration of Betfred’s mobile sportsbook platform, during which customers participated in live wagering as Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff ensured that Betfred complied with all required procedures.

Betfred becomes the eighth mobile sportsbook operator to launch in Maryland, joining seven others that went online last November - Barstool Sportsbook, BetMGM, BetRivers, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel and PointsBet.

Betfred and Long Shot’s are one of ten operators to have launched a retail sportsbook in Maryland.

Betfred also this week unveiled a new retail sportsbook at Mohegan Sun Sportsbook inside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, boasting an expansive video wall with high-definition TVs and over-the-counter wagering.

Opened just in time for the Super Bowl this weekend, the sportsbook is the first venture into Nevada by Betfred following license approval last month, with UNLV Rebels and Cincinnati Bengals star Elbert “Ickey” Woods placing the ceremonial first bet on Philadelphia to win the Big Game.