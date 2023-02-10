Playtech enters US sports betting market

Playtech has entered the retail sports betting market in the United States with the launch of self-service betting terminals in Ohio.

The rollout with Gold Rush Amusements includes an initial 50 locations that have gone live ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl LVII, which is expected to be the biggest sports betting event to date in the United States.

Playtech is providing its proprietary sports betting kiosk software and management systems to Gold Rush, a leading terminal operator with more than 750 locations in Ohio and Illinois.

“Through this partnership we will bring our extensive experience in retail sports betting to the US market for the first time,” said Jonathan Doubilet, managing director of Playtech in the United States and VP of operations.

“We’re confident that Ohio is the ideal place to start, leveraging our expertise and strong track record to deliver self-service betting kiosks across the state. We’re excited for this type of gaming to expand and look forward to introducing further products across the growing US market.”

Ohio’s regulated sports betting market launched on January 1, 2023.

“We are very pleased to partner with Playtech and leverage our joint expertise to launch kiosks in Ohio, a new and exciting market,” said Gold Rush owner Rick Heidner. “We are bringing innovative content and best in class software to new players across the state. Our partnership is going from strength to strength, and we look forward to more exciting moments for our growth across the US in the near future.”

Shares in Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.77 per cent lower at 577.50 pence per share in London Friday morning.