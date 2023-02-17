betPARX goes live with mobile sports betting in Ohio

Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment has launched its betPARX mobile sportsbook brand in a fourth US state after going live in Ohio.

The launch in Ohio follows the operator’s partnership last year with the Memorial Tournament and the PGA Tour, and marks betPARX’s fourth US state rollout after going live in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Michigan.

“We are thrilled to align with betPARX and to provide sports fans throughout the state of Ohio the opportunity to download the betPARX app and start placing bets on all sports,” said Dan Sullivan, executive director of the Memorial Tournament. “betPARX, the Memorial and the PGA Tour have worked within the guidelines set by the Ohio Casino Control Commission to provide a safe, secure and enjoyable betting platform.

“And the betPARX app will provide Memorial fans and patrons a new experience when the top players compete during the week of May 29th.”

For the second year in a row, betPARX will serve as the exclusive mobile sports betting sponsor of the Memorial Tournament, which is hosted annually at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, during the week of May 29 to June 4.

“betPARX is thrilled to announce its mobile sports betting debut in Ohio,” said betPARX senior vice president of sports Matthew Cullen. “betPARX is one of the leaders in mobile betting and iGaming in North America and leverages superb technology, products and best Ohio marketing promotions.

“We are excited to partner with the PGA Tour and the Memorial Tournament to offer a fast, easy and fun experience for sports fans.”