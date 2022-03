Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment’s betPARX brand has secured access to Ohio’s regulating sports betting market through a partnership with the Memorial Tournament.

Under Ohio’s recently approved sports wagering legislation, the Memorial Tournament and betPARX will apply for a Type A license, which would allow betPARX to offer mobile sports wagering throughout Ohio.

The state is expected to grant licenses and launch sports wagering by 1 January 2023.

“First and foremost, we would like to express our appreciation [...]