Gaming Intelligence
Kambi enters Wisconsin with Potawatomi sportsbook deal

6th March 2023 10:26 am GMT
Stockholm-listed sportsbook technology provider Kambi Group is set to enter its 22nd US state after agreeing a multi-channel sportsbook deal with Potawatomi Casinos & Hotels in Wisconsin.

The agreement will see the tribal operator initially open a retail sportsbook at its property in Milwaukee, featuring 20 self-service kiosks along with additional kiosks at a second location, Carter Hotel & Casino, in northern Wisconsin.

This will be followed by an on-premises mobile sports betting launch featuring live odds boards and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) technology.

“We are proud to partner with Potawatomi Casinos & Hotels, a deal which further strengthens Kambi’s strong relationship with tribal casino operators and expands our footprint across the United States,” said Kambi CEO and co-founder Kristian Nylén. “Potawatomi Casinos & Hotels has some of the premier entertainment destinations in the Midwest, and we look forward to bringing them and their customers our award-winning sports betting technology.”

Potawatomi Casinos & Hotels CEO and general manager Dominic Ortiz said: “Potawatomi Casinos & Hotels is pleased to partner with Kambi, a global leader in sports betting technology. Kambi’s proven track record will be beneficial as we introduce this new gaming amenity to our millions of annual visitors from throughout the region.”

Wisconsin’s regulated betting market opened in November 2021.

Shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) were trading 0.66 per cent higher at SEK213.80 per share in Stockholm Monday morning.

