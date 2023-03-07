Genius Sports expands board of directors with new appointments

New York-listed Genius Sports has appointed two new members to the company’s board of directors.

Michael Messara of Caledonia Investments, a long-term shareholder in Genius, has been appointed to the board as an independent advisor, with former MGM Holdings chief financial officer Kenneth Kay appointed as an independent director.

Kay will also serve as chair of the audit committee, replacing Harry You, and as a member of the board’s nominating and corporate governance committee.

The two appointments add a wealth of financial acumen to the board.

“We are delighted to have Ken join the board and take the lead as our new audit chair. Ken’s diverse expertise and depth of knowledge will undoubtedly serve the company extremely well as we continue to develop products and services that sit at the center of the sports data ecosystem,” said board chairman David Levy.

“We are pleased to welcome Michael as an independent observer to our board, demonstrating Caledonia’s continued support and commitment to Genius, as it has from our original listing.”

“Since Caledonia first invested in Genius Sports, we have shared a strong commitment to continue building on Genius’s many successes and increasing shareholder value,” said Messara, co-chief investment officer at Caledonia Investments. “With this new appointment, we look forward to deepening our relationship with the board, Mark and the whole Genius Sports team.”

Kay said of his new role: “This is an exhilarating time to join Genius Sports as it continues to transform the way the world experiences sport. I look forward to working closely with the board as the company enters the next phase of its journey as a global leader in sports data and technology.”

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd. (NYSE:GENI) gained 3.09 per cent to close at $5.01 per share in New York Monday.