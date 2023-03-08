This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Altenar signs MiCasino sportsbook deal for Chile and Peru

8th March 2023 8:30 am GMT

Malta-headquartered gaming technology supplier Altenar has expanded its presence in Latin America after agreeing a new sportsbook deal with MiCasino.

The agreement will see Altenar initially provide its sports betting platform for MiCasino’s launch in Chile and Peru, with additional markets to be added in the future.

“We are thrilled that we are able to sign-up to this agreement with MiCasino,” said Altenar commercial account manager Stathis Souflas. “Our team has worked hard to ensure that we’ve become one of the most respected sportsbook providers on the continent, as well as receiving multiple industry awards for the commercial success we bring to our partners.

“Further expanding across key LatAm markets with MiCasino will no doubt further cement our leading position in LatAm and we look forward to announcing plenty more deals in the near future.”

MiCasino’s Alberto Segui added: “To partner with one of the world’s leading sportsbooks is a fantastic achievement for us at MiCasino. Our players will absolutely love what Altenar showcases in terms of its sports offering and we feel that this is the start of a long and prosperous partnership together.”

