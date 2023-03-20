This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Playtech extends retail betting terminal deal with Betfred

20th March 2023 9:32 am GMT
Playtech

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has extended its exclusive retail sports betting partnership with British bookmaker Betfred.

The new agreement will see additional Playtech Self Service Betting Terminals (SSBTs) installed in Betfred’s UK shops, including Horse and Dog racing for the first time, and the latest Betbuilder and Player Props products.

The multi-year extension builds on a longstanding relationship between the two businesses, which dates back more than 12 years.

“Betfred is one of the most established and respected businesses in the gambling industry, and over the course of our partnership, the business has gone from strength to strength,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad.

“Expanding the capacity of the Betfred offering through both more terminals and an ever-increasing range of betting events and exciting features has been a key pillar of our work together as we continue to develop new technologies aimed at digitising the retail space and adapting to the changing Retail customer demands.”

Betfred chief operating officer Mark Stebbings commented: “This new deal demonstrates the importance of our ongoing relationship with market leader Playtech. The importance of Betting terminals to our retail offer continues to increase, becoming an increasingly essential gaming component for our customers and, therefore, a crucial part of the future of our company.

“Looking ahead, there is scope for further development of the partnership as we look to increase the use of Playtech SSBTs even further, bringing new and exciting betting experiences to our customers across the UK.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 1.23 per cent lower at 523.50 per share in London earlier Monday.

