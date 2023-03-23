This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Professional Darts Corporation partners U.S Integrity for stateside expansion

23rd March 2023 7:45 am GMT
The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) is looking to expand its presence across regulated US sports betting markets through a new partnership with U.S Integrity and SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory.

The partnership will enable the PDC to accomplish one of its top initiatives for 2023 by expanding its presence across the United States.

“Sports betting is an important part of our expansion into the United States,” said PDC chief executive Matthew Porter. “U.S Integrity and SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory’s commitment and proactive approach will play a pivotal role in ensuring we enter the regulated sports betting market in the best way possible.”

Established in the United Kingdom in 1992, the PDC (formerly the World Darts Council) stages a global tour featuring over £15 million in prize money annually and attracting the sport’s biggest names, such as current World Champion and world number one Michael Smith and former World Champions Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price.

“Through our partnership with U.S Integrity, the PDC can enter the US sports betting market in the most efficient manner,” said SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory president Dan Bravato. “We are confident that our joint team skill sets and expertise in sports betting will provide PDC the best opportunity for success.”

U.S Integrity CEO and co-founder Matthew Holt added: “U.S Integrity is proud to partner with the Professional Darts Corporation and assist as they look to enter the regulated sports betting market in North America.

“We are looking forward to working with SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory in a joint effort to assist the PDC. These types of partnerships help ensure sports betting integrity and assist with creating a safe, fun sports betting ecosystem in North America.”

The PDC will host a stage of its World Series of Darts global roadshow in New York on June 2-3, as The Theater at Madison Square Garden hosts the US Darts Masters, where eight top professionals will face off against eight US & Canadian stars across two days.

