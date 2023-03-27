Inspired partners Aristocrat to launch new NFL-themed virtual sports games

New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has agreed a landmark deal to develop new NFL-themed virtual sports games for Aristocrat Gaming.

The new virtual sports games will be offered to American football fans worldwide through Aristocrat’s multi-year, global licensing agreement with the National Football League (NFL).

“Through Inspired, this NFL license expansion into virtual sports presents a ground-breaking entertainment option that’s never been done before,” said Aristocrat Gaming CEO Hector Fernandez. “As part of our overall NFL strategy, we are thrilled to tap into the global appeal the NFL offers to current and new fans and casino, sports betting, and lottery players.”

The NFL-themed virtual sports simulations will provide fans the ability to wager on teams as they go head-to-head in fast-paced, ultra-realistic simulated matchups.

Players will see many of the same wagering options as a standard sportsbook, including money line bets, over/under total score and total touchdowns.

The NFL-themed virtual sports simulations will include a variety of NFL imagery, including the iconic NFL shield, all 32 team logos, heritage team marks, AFC and NFC Conference logos, and the Super Bowl logo.

“We are delighted to work with the NFL and Aristocrat Gaming on this historic new simulated gaming experience to bring fans a unique way to connect with the game, even in the off-season,” said Inspired president and CEO Brooks Pierce. “We look forward to launching this partnership and reaching millions of NFL fans with exciting entertainment options both online and in retail.”

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) closed 2.66 per cent higher at $12.75 per share in New York Friday, while shares in Aristocrat Leisure Ltd (ASX:ALL) closed marginally higher at AUD$36.63 in Sydney Monday.