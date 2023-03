Sports handle in New Hampshire rose by 23 per cent in February to $87.0 million, with online growth compensating for a fall in retail betting.

Online sports handle increased by 28 per cent to $75.5 million, whilst retail betting at the three outlets fell by 2 per cent to $11.5 million.

New Hampshire’s betting gross win grew seven-fold to $7.1 million because February’s margin improved from 1.4 per cent a year ago to 8.2 per cent.

The margin [...]