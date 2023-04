Washington DC's sports handle declined by 23 per cent to $14.6 million in February, with only GambetDC posting a year-on-year increase.

GambetDC’s sports wagers were up by 46 per cent to $5.7 million and gave it a market-leading share of 39 per cent in February.

American wagering, trading as Caesars/William Hill, was just behind GambetDC on a 38 per cent share, but its monthly handle fell by 50 per cent to $5.6 million.

BetMGM saw its wagers drop [...]