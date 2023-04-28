Delasport powers Lynxbet relaunch

JNS Gaming has relaunched its Lynxbet online casino and sportsbook brand with platform provider Delasport.

Following an agreement in February, Delasport is providing the operator with its sportsbook, casino, player account management (PAM) platform, and managed services solutions.

Commenting on the re-launch, JNS Gaming CEO Jeremy Taylor said: “Following months of hard work behind the scenes, re-introducing LynxBet to the marketplace after partnering with Delasport is an exciting moment for JNS Gaming.

“We understand how competitive and saturated the iGaming industry is, which is why we devised an immersive platform that offers something alternative for players to explore. We want to build a player experience and brand that stands apart from the hundreds of white label operations and with their fantastic product, strong roadmap of innovation, and great reputation, Delasport share in this philosophy.”

“We are very ambitious and truly believe that our unique user journey will captivate players worldwide. Over the coming months, we will be revealing more developments that will illustrate our desire to propel LynxBet to new heights,” continued Taylor.

Delasport CEO Oren Cohen Shwartz added: “We are very pleased with going live with Lynxbet.We are cementing our position as a global leader in Sports Betting and Casino solution providers. I am sure that Lynxbet players will be happy to engage with a modern, personalized and unique betting experience; and that our partnership will be fruitful.”