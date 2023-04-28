This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
BetConstruct
Evolution

Delasport powers Lynxbet relaunch

28th April 2023 7:58 am GMT

JNS Gaming has relaunched its Lynxbet online casino and sportsbook brand with platform provider Delasport.

Following an agreement in February, Delasport is providing the operator with its sportsbook, casino, player account management (PAM) platform, and managed services solutions.

Commenting on the re-launch, JNS Gaming CEO Jeremy Taylor said: “Following months of hard work behind the scenes, re-introducing LynxBet to the marketplace after partnering with Delasport is an exciting moment for JNS Gaming.

“We understand how competitive and saturated the iGaming industry is, which is why we devised an immersive platform that offers something alternative for players to explore. We want to build a player experience and brand that stands apart from the hundreds of white label operations and with their fantastic product, strong roadmap of innovation, and great reputation, Delasport share in this philosophy.”

“We are very ambitious and truly believe that our unique user journey will captivate players worldwide. Over the coming months, we will be revealing more developments that will illustrate our desire to propel LynxBet to new heights,” continued Taylor.

Delasport CEO Oren Cohen Shwartz added: “We are very pleased with going live with Lynxbet.We are cementing our position as a global leader in Sports Betting and Casino solution providers. I am sure that Lynxbet players will be happy to engage with a modern, personalized and unique betting experience; and that our partnership will be fruitful.”

Related Tags
Casino Delasport iGaming JNS Gaming Lynxbet Slots Sports Betting
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Delasport agrees deal to power JNS Gaming’s Lynxbet brand

Opinion: Taking personalization in iGaming to new heights

Opinion: iGaming predictions – What we’ll see in 2023

Opinion: Player-centric products – what operators need to focus on

Delasport selected to power FansBet sports and iGaming platform

Opinion: What does a winter World Cup mean for online sports betting?

Delasport and END 2 END agree strategic bingo partnership in the UK

Opinion: Delasport enters the UK market and shares more about its market availability strategy

Delasport secures B2B licence approval in Britain

Delasport continues European expansion with Dutch certification

Delasport launches new mobile betting and gaming apps

What bettors are playing at the casino, and how to cross-sell between them

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Delasport: A strong partnership that yields a cross-channel campaign

Delasport names Inesa Glazaite as senior sales director

Delasport set to expand into Denmark

Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Betsoft
Yggdrasil
Playtech
digitain
Soft2Bet
Amusnet
Uplatform
Delasport
BetConstruct
Evolution