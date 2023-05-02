Bally’s partners Kambi and White Hat to relaunch sportsbook

Bally’s has agreed a three-way sports betting partnership with sportsbook supplier Kambi and PAM supplier White Hat Gaming.

The partnership will result in the launch of a new online sports betting offering under the Bally Bet brand, which will migrate from its proprietary Bet.Works platform to the Kambi/White Hat platform.

Kambi will provide its fully managed sportsbook to Bally Bet for retail and online operations in at least seven US states, supported by White Hat Gaming’s Player Account Management (PAM) solution.

The agreement also gives Bally’s the option to acquire a license to a limited part of Kambi’s online and retail technology source code through a separate long-term outsourcing agreement.

“We are pleased to enter into this long-term partnership with Bally’s to enable the enhancement and expansion of its online and retail sports betting platform and services,” said Kambi co-founder and chief executive Kristian Nylén.

“Kambi is the proven global leader in sportsbook provision and I believe this powerful collaboration with Bally's will deliver its customers the next generation betting entertainment they demand.”

Phil Gelvan, CEO of White Hat Gaming, said: “We are excited to partner with an innovative gaming company such as Bally's, whose vision for growth and diversification complements that of White Hat. We are confident that our core technology, including our best-in-class PAM solution, plus our managed service offering, will not only enhance the Bally's experience and player engagement, but also support its expansion strategy.”

The relaunch of Bally Bet is expected to occur across seven states and at four retail gaming locations in the United States by the end of 2023, with the new technology partnerships also enabling the company to expand its online sports betting presence globally over time.

“We are very excited to have entered into long-term agreements with both Kambi and White Hat - two of the world's most established and trusted gaming technology companies,” said Robeson Reeves, CEO of Bally’s Corp.

“Kambi provides an award-winning sportsbook that delivers unrivaled sports betting entertainment. By incorporating that with White Hat's PAM platform solution, as well as our geographic reach, customer base, and marketing prowess, Bally's will be optimally positioned to achieve significant scale and capture substantial market share in the global gaming market.”

Bally’s US sports betting offering was previously powered by Bet.Works, the sports betting platform which Bally’s acquired in June 2021 for $125 million.

Shares in Bally’s Corp. (NYSE:BALY) closed 1.45 per cent higher at $17.45 per share in New York Monday, while shares in Kambi Group plc. (STO:KAMBI) were trading 9.55 per cent higher at SEK188.10 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.