Gaming Intelligence
Kambi extends Paf sportsbook deal

9th May 2023 10:15 am GMT
Kambi
Pragmatic Solutions

Stockholm-listed sports betting provider Kambi Group has extended its long-term sportsbook partnership with Paf.

The new deal builds on the successful partnership that began in 2011 when Paf launched as one of Kambi’s first sportsbook partners.

Paf continue to use Kambi’s technology and services to support its operations across multiple regulated markets in Europe.

“I am delighted to extend our partnership with Paf which has been a valued partner of Kambi for more than a decade,” said Kambi CEO and co-founder Kristian Nylén. “Paf was the first partner we signed when Kambi was founded and the fact they remain a Kambi partner to this day is a testament to the strength of our leading sportsbook technology.”

Licensed and controlled by the local Government of Åland in Finland, Paf is currently also live in Sweden, Spain, Latvia and Estonia, and also operates the Swedish-facing No Account Bet and Speedy Bet brands.

“Kambi has played an important role in our journey as we have continued to establish Paf in regulated European markets,” said Paf chief gaming officer Kim Johansson. “The Kambi betting client, combined with a broad suite of great products have helped us to deliver an excellent experience for our customers, and we are excited at the prospect of building on this in 2023 and beyond.”

Shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) were trading 1.18 per cent lowerr at SEK200.40 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.

Related Tags
Finland Kambi No Account Casino Paf Speedy Bet Sports Betting Sweden
