Inspired partners GRID for new eSports betting game

Inspired Entertainment is expanding its Virtual Sports portfolio with the launch of a new eSports betting game in partnership with GRID.

Re-Play eSports showcases exclusive footage from the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) global tournament, Champion of Champions Tour, which includes professional and international teams from across the globe.

The game will be offered via Inspired’s Virtuals sportsbook and VPP platforms, with official in-game data and video feeds provided by GRID.

Bets will be offered on a variety of possible outcomes including, which team will win, which team will get the first kill, and total number of survivors.

“Being able to offer fixed odds eSports games through our existing Virtual Sports platforms is a unique fusion of two product verticals that have seen exponential growth over the past 2-3 years,” said Steve Rogers, chief commercial officer of Virtual Sports at Inspired. “Making eSports events available 24/7/365 across our certified Virtual Sports platforms is a uniquely exciting offer.

“We are looking forward to unveiling our Re-Play eSports game with GRID as a whole new genre of betting events aimed at capturing the attention of a different player demographic outside the more traditional sports betting community.”

GRID chief sales officer Mikael Westerling added: “CS:GO has proven to be an iconic eSports title with an active fanbase that has been growing constantly for more than a decade. Inspired has taken a unique approach to creating the product that recognized the next generation’s needs and taps into the eSports potential.

“We are excited to partner with Inspired to make sure the next wave of innovation in eSports betting is powered by official in-game data, providing the best fan experience for all players.”

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:INSE) closed at $14.00 per share in New York Monday.