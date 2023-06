The Puerto Rico Gaming Commission is celebrating the launch of online sports betting on the island.

BetMGM was the first operator to go live online on Thursday (June 8) with local casino partner Casino del Mar, and Caesars is expected to follow soon through its partnership with Casino Metro.

“By overseeing and policing these games, the Commission ensures that companies follow the strictest regulations in their digital offerings, and the security of betting and payments is guaranteed,” [...]