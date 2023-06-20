Altenar expands presence in Bulgaria

Malta-headquartered gaming technology supplier Altenar has expanded its presence in Europe after going live with Palms Bet in Bulgaria.

The deal will give Palms Bet’s players access to Altenar’s multi-channel sportsbook technology, as well as a wide range of sports, esports and virtuals.

The latest deal expands Altenar's existing partnership with Palms Bet, having powered the operator's offerings in Kenya and Peru.

“We have always discussed how significant Bulgaria is to us and we are thrilled to continue growing in this new market with Palms Bet,” said George Mavridis, account manager at Altenar. “We were delighted to launch in Kenya and Peru earlier this year together, and we know Bulgaria is full of potential.

"We look forward to helping our partners maximise their customer engagement, as well as continued expansion alongside Palms Bet.”

Alexander Sjarov, chief sports betting officer at Palms Bet, added: “By integrating Altenar into our platform, we are confident that we will enhance player engagement and solidify our position as one of the leading gaming companies worldwide.”